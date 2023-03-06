Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Hormonal Birth Control?

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Sara Barger, Tim Beckwith and John Benedetto

    Defense Health Agency

    Capt. Kelly Elmore, OB/GYN and Chief of Staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains hormonal birth control.

    Walk-in contraceptive services are now available at military hospitals and clinics. No referral or appointment is required. Learn more and find clinic locations here:

    https://www.tricare.mil/walkincontraceptiveservices

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876341
    VIRIN: 230313-O-XH734-718
    Filename: DOD_109508669
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    women's health
    contraception
    family planning
    birth control
    MHSsocial

