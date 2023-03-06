Watch as youth from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida participate in a mock deployment line March 4, 2023. Through a variety of organized activities, the participants gained a glimpse of what their loved ones go through when they deploy. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876340
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-DH002-0003
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_109508611
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Hero: Eglin children participate in mock deployment line, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT