Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Hero: Eglin children participate in mock deployment line

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as youth from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida participate in a mock deployment line March 4, 2023. Through a variety of organized activities, the participants gained a glimpse of what their loved ones go through when they deploy. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876340
    VIRIN: 230313-F-DH002-0003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109508611
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hero: Eglin children participate in mock deployment line, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Eglin
    Operation Hero
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT