Tropic Lightning soldiers receive small arms training from 75th Ranger Regiment

Soldiers stationed with the 25th Infantry Division attend the Ranger Small Arms Leader Course led by marksmanship instructors from the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia, out at Schofield Barracks South Range, Oahu, Hawaii, Mar. 7, 2023. The course helps soldiers break habits that do not maximize their weapon systems in order to increase effectiveness in a combat environment.

(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)