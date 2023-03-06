Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning soldiers receive small arms training from 75th Ranger Regiment

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Soldiers stationed with the 25th Infantry Division attend the Ranger Small Arms Leader Course led by marksmanship instructors from the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia, out at Schofield Barracks South Range, Oahu, Hawaii, Mar. 7, 2023. The course helps soldiers break habits that do not maximize their weapon systems in order to increase effectiveness in a combat environment.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 876327
    VIRIN: 230307-A-TX311-1001
    Filename: DOD_109508289
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    Ranger
    75th Ranger Regiment
    25th ID. 25th Infantry Division
    Ranger Small Arms Leader Course

