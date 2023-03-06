Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command Activated Delta 15

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, Space Delta 15 commander, participate in
    the passing of the guidon during the DEL 15 activation ceremony at Schriever
    Space Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2023. The mission of DEL 15 is to
    provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew
    forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and
    reconnaissance (ISR), and support and cyber mission defense, and special
    mission support to the JTF-SD and its National Space Defense Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876326
    VIRIN: 220406-F-FE269-1085
    Filename: DOD_109508288
    Length: 00:38:30
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Operations Command Activated Delta 15, by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Air Force Association
    AFA
    Space and Cyber Conference
    ACS22

