Space Operations Command Activated Delta 15

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876326" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, Space Delta 15 commander, participate in

the passing of the guidon during the DEL 15 activation ceremony at Schriever

Space Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2023. The mission of DEL 15 is to

provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew

forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and

reconnaissance (ISR), and support and cyber mission defense, and special

mission support to the JTF-SD and its National Space Defense Center.