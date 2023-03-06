U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, Space Delta 15 commander, participate in
the passing of the guidon during the DEL 15 activation ceremony at Schriever
Space Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2023. The mission of DEL 15 is to
provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew
forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and
reconnaissance (ISR), and support and cyber mission defense, and special
mission support to the JTF-SD and its National Space Defense Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876326
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-FE269-1085
|Filename:
|DOD_109508288
|Length:
|00:38:30
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Operations Command Activated Delta 15, by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT