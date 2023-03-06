Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Airmen support Operation Noble Eagle

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank

    142nd Wing

    Last September, more than 200 Oregon Guardsmen from the 142nd Wing deployed to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, as part of Operation Noble Eagle, or ONE. While deployed as the 466th Air Expeditionary Group, Airmen from across the 142nd Wing provided aerial support for NORAD Homeland Defense operations. Operation Noble Eagle was established on September 12, 2001, as a response effort against terrorism in the United States and has remained the primary homeland defense operation for the past 22 years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank and Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)

    (Footage of Muniz Air Base, Puerto Rico, provided with permission from HR Planespotter / https://www.youtube.com/@HRPlanespotter)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:11
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 

    This work, 142nd Wing Airmen support Operation Noble Eagle, by SSgt Sean Campbell and TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    F-15
    ONE
    Deployment
    Operation Noble Eagle

