Last September, more than 200 Oregon Guardsmen from the 142nd Wing deployed to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, as part of Operation Noble Eagle, or ONE. While deployed as the 466th Air Expeditionary Group, Airmen from across the 142nd Wing provided aerial support for NORAD Homeland Defense operations. Operation Noble Eagle was established on September 12, 2001, as a response effort against terrorism in the United States and has remained the primary homeland defense operation for the past 22 years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank and Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)
(Footage of Muniz Air Base, Puerto Rico, provided with permission from HR Planespotter / https://www.youtube.com/@HRPlanespotter)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876325
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-WT152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109508283
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing Airmen support Operation Noble Eagle, by SSgt Sean Campbell and TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
