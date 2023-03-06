142nd Wing Airmen support Operation Noble Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last September, more than 200 Oregon Guardsmen from the 142nd Wing deployed to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, as part of Operation Noble Eagle, or ONE. While deployed as the 466th Air Expeditionary Group, Airmen from across the 142nd Wing provided aerial support for NORAD Homeland Defense operations. Operation Noble Eagle was established on September 12, 2001, as a response effort against terrorism in the United States and has remained the primary homeland defense operation for the past 22 years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank and Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)



(Footage of Muniz Air Base, Puerto Rico, provided with permission from HR Planespotter / https://www.youtube.com/@HRPlanespotter)