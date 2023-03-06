Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fridays with Fleet: Fleet Orders - Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    Admiral Sam Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet issued Fleet Orders for all personnel serving in the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic shares more on the first Fleet Order, Safety. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876316
    VIRIN: 230127-N-YG104-663
    Filename: DOD_109508181
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fridays with Fleet: Fleet Orders - Safety, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Fleet Orders
    Fridays with Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT