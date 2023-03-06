Fridays with Fleet: Fleet Orders - Safety

Admiral Sam Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet issued Fleet Orders for all personnel serving in the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic shares more on the first Fleet Order, Safety. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 13:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876316
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-YG104-663
|Filename:
|DOD_109508181
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
