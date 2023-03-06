Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    A time-honored tradition, the ceremony signifies the transferring of responsibilities as Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg relinquishes his responsibilities to Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson.

    https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency/DHA-SEL-Change-of-Responsibility

    VIDEO INFO

    VA, US

    Senior Leadership
    Gragg
    Johnson
    MHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial

