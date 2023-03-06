Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPTUEX Week 1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    CSG 12
    CSG 4
    Warship 78

