    McCord, Joyner Hold Joint Staff Budget Briefing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Michael J. McCord and Director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessment Navy Vice Adm. Sara A. Joyner hold a briefing on the fiscal year 2024 Joint Staff budget.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:49:21
    Location: DC, US

