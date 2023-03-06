Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hicks, Grady Brief 2024 Budget Rollout

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher Grady brief the fiscal year 2024 budget rollout.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 11:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876297
    Filename: DOD_109507907
    Length: 00:32:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

