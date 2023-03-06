Replenishment at Sea

Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conduct a refueling-at-sea, March 7, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876287
|VIRIN:
|230307-N-NU634-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109507857
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
