Registered dietitians are also busy professionals who have little time at home to prepare full meals that can still be considered healthy. Natalie Barta, an IACH registered dietitian, shares what she does to prep healthy meals for a week for her family.
Creative Commons Music by Scott Buckley.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876286
|VIRIN:
|230313-O-JU906-861
|PIN:
|230313
|Filename:
|DOD_109507853
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, No Time for Healthy Meals?, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
