    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    230215-N-WE282-1035
    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in flight operations on the flight deck, March 8, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876281
    VIRIN: 230308-N-JJ744-2001
    Filename: DOD_109507834
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USS Gerald R Ford

