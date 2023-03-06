Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE welcomes first tow of 2023 navigation season to St. Paul, Minnesota

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The Motor Vessel Phillip M Pfeffer with six barges is locked through Lock and Dam 2, in Hastings, Minnesota, March 12. The lockage marks the unofficial start to the 2023 navigation season.

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy. Nearly 13 million tons of commodities passed through Lock and Dam 10 in 2021. This included nearly 8.5 million tons of farm products such as corn and soybeans. The industries making these shipments saved approximately $430 million by using the inland waterways instead of overland shipping methods.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876278
    VIRIN: 230312-A-LI073-002
    Filename: DOD_109507788
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: HASTINGS, MN, US 

    This work, USACE welcomes first tow of 2023 navigation season to St. Paul, Minnesota, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navigation
    USACE
    St. Paul District
    first tow
    Missisippi River

