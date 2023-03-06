Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Culmination

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Feb. 9, 2023. The Crucible is the final event that recruits must face in order to earn the title United States Marine.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876274
    VIRIN: 230310-M-KM314-1001
    Filename: DOD_109507752
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Culmination, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sand
    Boot Camp
    Casualty
    Crawl
    Ammo Can
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT