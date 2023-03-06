The Culmination

Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Feb. 9, 2023. The Crucible is the final event that recruits must face in order to earn the title United States Marine.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876274
|VIRIN:
|230310-M-KM314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109507752
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
