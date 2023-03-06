U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Dean Nelson talks about how he gets to battle assembly.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876272
|VIRIN:
|230313-D-LX804-673
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109507738
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Hometown:
|METLAKATLA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. Dean Nelson, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT