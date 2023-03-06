FEMA funds in Puerto Rico sports facility bolsters community involvement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876260" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2022 - FEMA assigned funds for the reconstruction of the Tomás Dones Coliseum Sports Facility in Fajardo. During the video, two basketball teams of the municipalities of Fajardo and Bayamón play after the facility’s official inauguration. (FEMA/ Francisco Rodríguez-Burns)