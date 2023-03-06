Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA funds in Puerto Rico sports facility bolsters community involvement

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    04.12.2022

    Video by Francisco Rodriguez-Burns 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    FAJARDO, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2022 - FEMA assigned funds for the reconstruction of the Tomás Dones Coliseum Sports Facility in Fajardo. During the video, two basketball teams of the municipalities of Fajardo and Bayamón play after the facility’s official inauguration. (FEMA/ Francisco Rodríguez-Burns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876260
    VIRIN: 220412-O-BQ067-811
    Filename: DOD_109507581
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA funds in Puerto Rico sports facility bolsters community involvement, by Francisco Rodriguez-Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA Assignment Puerto Rico Fajardo Tomás Dones Coleseum

