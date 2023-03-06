FAJARDO, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2022 - FEMA assigned funds for the reconstruction of the Tomás Dones Coliseum Sports Facility in Fajardo. During the video, two basketball teams of the municipalities of Fajardo and Bayamón play after the facility’s official inauguration. (FEMA/ Francisco Rodríguez-Burns)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876260
|VIRIN:
|220412-O-BQ067-811
|Filename:
|DOD_109507581
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA funds in Puerto Rico sports facility bolsters community involvement, by Francisco Rodriguez-Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
