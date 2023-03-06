Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Bayonet Apex (Video B-Roll)

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    03.13.2023

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live-fire exercise during Bayonet Apex at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Mar. 13, 2023. Exercise Bayonet Apex is a live fire and combat skills proficiency training exercise for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Paratroopers will qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in Engineering, Military Intelligence and Signal skills during this training in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876256
    VIRIN: 230313-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_109507464
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: SLUNJ, HR 

    This work, Exercise Bayonet Apex (Video B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

