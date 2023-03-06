Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 378th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron assisted the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron with disassembling GBU-12 Paveway II bombs at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023. The GBU-12s reached their service life and were disassembled in order to be properly disposed of. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876253
    VIRIN: 230215-F-TG061-1001
    Filename: DOD_109507404
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    TAGS

    AMMO
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    GBU-12 disassembly

