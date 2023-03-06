U.S. Airmen with the 378th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron assisted the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron with disassembling GBU-12 Paveway II bombs at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023. The GBU-12s reached their service life and were disassembled in order to be properly disposed of. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 05:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876253
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-TG061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109507404
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Contracting Disassembling GBU-12s at PSAB, by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
