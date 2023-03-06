2ID Sustainment Brigade Rail Loading Operations

2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts its rail loading operations in preparation for the upcoming Warrior Shield field training exercises (FTX), Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2023. The purpose of the operation is to train its battalions to safely and securely transport tactical vehicles to remote locations in a moment's notice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 04:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876248
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-XJ110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109507357
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
