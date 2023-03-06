Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Sustainment Brigade Rail Loading Operations

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts its rail loading operations in preparation for the upcoming Warrior Shield field training exercises (FTX), Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2023. The purpose of the operation is to train its battalions to safely and securely transport tactical vehicles to remote locations in a moment's notice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876248
    VIRIN: 230302-A-XJ110-1001
    Filename: DOD_109507357
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Champions
    DSTB
    Camp Humphreys
    Second to None
    23D CBRNE BN
    194th DSSB

