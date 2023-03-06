2ID Sustainment Brigade Rail Loading Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts its rail loading operations in preparation for the upcoming Warrior Shield field training exercises (FTX), Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2023. The purpose of the operation is to train its battalions to safely and securely transport tactical vehicles to remote locations in a moment's notice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Gwang Neung Kim)