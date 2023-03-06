Spiritual Resiliency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain Leon-Martinez is discussing spiritual resilience and how to build it. Spirituality is one of the four pillars of comprehensive airman fitness, and guides service members in staying fit and ready to serve.