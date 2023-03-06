Chaplain Leon-Martinez is discussing spiritual resilience and how to build it. Spirituality is one of the four pillars of comprehensive airman fitness, and guides service members in staying fit and ready to serve.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 03:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876246
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-BY723-672
|Filename:
|DOD_109507340
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Resiliency, by AB Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT