    Spiritual Resiliency

    RP, GERMANY

    03.13.2023

    Video by Airman Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Chaplain Leon-Martinez is discussing spiritual resilience and how to build it. Spirituality is one of the four pillars of comprehensive airman fitness, and guides service members in staying fit and ready to serve.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 03:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: RP, DE

    Spirituality
    Resilience
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney

