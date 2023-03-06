Veterans are the men and women who have honorably served in the armed forces of the United States to fight for and defend freedom. Each veteran has a
unique story about his or her time in the service.
Our new video series, "Veteran Heroes," aims to highlight those who work for
the U.S. Army in Japan.
For our inaugural entry, we spoke with Joseph "Coco" Espiritu, assigned to the
U.S. Army Garrison Japan Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and
Security. Espiritu served in the Navy for 23 years, spending much of that time
as a helicopter pilot.
This work, Veteran Heroes - Joseph "Coco" Espiritu, DPTMS, USAG Japan, by Daisuke Sato
