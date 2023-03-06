Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Heroes - Joseph "Coco" Espiritu, DPTMS, USAG Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Veterans are the men and women who have honorably served in the armed forces of the United States to fight for and defend freedom. Each veteran has a
    unique story about his or her time in the service.

    Our new video series, "Veteran Heroes," aims to highlight those who work for
    the U.S. Army in Japan.

    For our inaugural entry, we spoke with Joseph "Coco" Espiritu, assigned to the
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and
    Security. Espiritu served in the Navy for 23 years, spending much of that time
    as a helicopter pilot.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 03:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876242
    VIRIN: 230312-A-MS361-709
    Filename: DOD_109507322
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Veteran Heroes - Joseph "Coco" Espiritu, DPTMS, USAG Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Veteran Heroes

