U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct simulated a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s tank landing ship JS Osumi (LST-4001) during Iron Fist 23 in the Philippine Sea, Japan, Mar. 4, 2023. Iron Fist 23 provided an opportunity for building bilateral cohesion between the USS America Amphibious Ready Group and the JMSDF to work together in coordinating precision strike operations at sea. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 02:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876241
|VIRIN:
|230304-M-CZ543-2222
|Filename:
|DOD_109507237
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bilateral VBSS Iron Fist 23, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT