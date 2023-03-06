Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral VBSS Iron Fist 23

    JAPAN

    03.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct simulated a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s tank landing ship JS Osumi (LST-4001) during Iron Fist 23 in the Philippine Sea, Japan, Mar. 4, 2023. Iron Fist 23 provided an opportunity for building bilateral cohesion between the USS America Amphibious Ready Group and the JMSDF to work together in coordinating precision strike operations at sea. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 02:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876241
    VIRIN: 230304-M-CZ543-2222
    Filename: DOD_109507237
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral VBSS Iron Fist 23, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Allies
    JMSDF
    Bilateral
    Iron Fist

