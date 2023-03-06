AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Control Tower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Joseph Pennetti, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and his crew keep watch over the Kunsan flight line at Kunsan Air Base March 8, 2023. During an average day air traffic controllers clear aircraft for take off, landing, keeping watch of taxiing aircraft and ensure aircraft don't hit each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)