Senior Airman Joseph Pennetti, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and his crew keep watch over the Kunsan flight line at Kunsan Air Base March 8, 2023. During an average day air traffic controllers clear aircraft for take off, landing, keeping watch of taxiing aircraft and ensure aircraft don't hit each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876236
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109507228
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Control Tower, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT