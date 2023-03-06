Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Control Tower

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Senior Airman Joseph Pennetti, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and his crew keep watch over the Kunsan flight line at Kunsan Air Base March 8, 2023. During an average day air traffic controllers clear aircraft for take off, landing, keeping watch of taxiing aircraft and ensure aircraft don't hit each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 01:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

