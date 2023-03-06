Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Military Museum

    SOUTH EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Mebea Demelash 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Craig Michelson, Curator and Director of the American Military Museum, presents different vehicles used throughout military history at South El Monte, California, February 4, 2023. Mr. Michelson's family has owned and operated the museum since 1962. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mebea Demelash)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876235
    VIRIN: 230204-A-ZL252-1003
    Filename: DOD_109507217
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SOUTH EL MONTE, CA, US 

    This work, The American Military Museum, by SPC Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AmericanMilitaryMuseum #MilitaryVehicleHistory #MilitaryHistory #NonProfit #WWII

