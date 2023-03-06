Craig Michelson, Curator and Director of the American Military Museum, presents different vehicles used throughout military history at South El Monte, California, February 4, 2023. Mr. Michelson's family has owned and operated the museum since 1962. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mebea Demelash)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 01:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876235
|VIRIN:
|230204-A-ZL252-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109507217
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SOUTH EL MONTE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The American Military Museum, by SPC Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT