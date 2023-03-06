Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: New Camp Zama Firefighting Facility

    JAPAN

    02.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    Nearly 20 firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Japan's directorate of emergency services completed a two-day course to familiarize themselves with the training facility that incorporates lifelike firefighting situations at Camp Zama.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 22:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876230
    VIRIN: 230208-N-KW679-495
    Filename: DOD_109507176
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Update: New Camp Zama Firefighting Facility, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn tokyo camp zama japan firefighting

