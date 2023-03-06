Pacific Update: New Camp Zama Firefighting Facility

Nearly 20 firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Japan's directorate of emergency services completed a two-day course to familiarize themselves with the training facility that incorporates lifelike firefighting situations at Camp Zama.
Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 22:16
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876230
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-KW679-495
|Filename:
|DOD_109507176
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
