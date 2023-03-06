Pacific Update: Master Resiliency Trainer Training Program

Community Support Coordinator Gloria Bryant organized a Master Resilience Training Course (MRTC) hosted at Yokota Air Base on February 24, 2023. MRTC provides service members with an opportunity to enhance their leadership and effectiveness and learn how to teach resilience skills to service members and their families and Department of Defense Civilians.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 22:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876229
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-PE001-231
|Filename:
|DOD_109507175
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
