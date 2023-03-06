Pacific Update: Master Resiliency Trainer Training Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876229" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Community Support Coordinator Gloria Bryant organized a Master Resilience Training Course (MRTC) hosted at Yokota Air Base on February 24, 2023. MRTC provides service members with an opportunity to enhance their leadership and effectiveness and learn how to teach resilience skills to service members and their families and Department of Defense Civilians.