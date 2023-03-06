Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update: Master Resiliency Trainer Training Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Community Support Coordinator Gloria Bryant organized a Master Resilience Training Course (MRTC) hosted at Yokota Air Base on February 24, 2023. MRTC provides service members with an opportunity to enhance their leadership and effectiveness and learn how to teach resilience skills to service members and their families and Department of Defense Civilians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 22:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876229
    VIRIN: 230224-F-PE001-231
    Filename: DOD_109507175
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Master Resiliency Trainer Training Program, by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn tokyo mrt master resiliency trainer training program course mrtc yokota air base japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT