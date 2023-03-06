video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 42nd Air Base Wing coordinated a motorcycle ride to escort the Traveling American Veterans Wall March 12, 2023, from Prattville, Ala., to Maxwell Air Force Base.



Approximately 50 motorcyclists and veterans from across the River Region and Alabama participated in the escort ride.



The installation will host a series of events during Operation Welcome Home March 13 - 15 to celebrate, reflect and educate the community on the contributions of American veterans.