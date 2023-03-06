Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42nd Air Base Wing coordinated a motorcycle ride to escort the Traveling American Veterans Wall on March 12, 2023, from Prattville, Ala., to Maxwell Air Force Base. Approximately 50 motorcyclists and veterans from across the River Region and Alabama participated in the escort ride. The installation will host a series of events during Operation Welcome Home March 13-15 to celebrate, reflect and educate the community on the contributions of American veterans.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876214
    VIRIN: 230312-F-JE861-245
    Filename: DOD_109506961
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    Vietnam
    Vietnam War Memorial
    42 ABW
    42nd Air Base Wing

