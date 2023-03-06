Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6, conduct a mine countermeasure exercise with the "Tridents" of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, March 7, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in- class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
