    Charlie Company's Range Day

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Christopher Booker 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, train with M240B machine guns at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Christopher Booker)

    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 15:38
