    173d Tough in Spirit 17FEB23

    SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA, ITALY

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade snowshoe in the mountains of Italy as part of a “Tough in Spirit” event on Feb. 17, 2023.

    The "Tough in Spirit" events are designed to bring 173rd Airborne paratroopers together on a non work related activity to improve unit cohesion.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mathew Pous)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876210
    VIRIN: 230217-A-TF392-0001
    Filename: DOD_109506824
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA, IT

