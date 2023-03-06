173d Tough in Spirit 17FEB23

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade snowshoe in the mountains of Italy as part of a “Tough in Spirit” event on Feb. 17, 2023.
The "Tough in Spirit" events are designed to bring 173rd Airborne paratroopers together on a non work related activity to improve unit cohesion.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mathew Pous)
