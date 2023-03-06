Ghana and Cameroon conduct raid training during Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 11, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876208
|VIRIN:
|230311-F-UN699-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109506724
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Ghana, Cameroon conduct Raid training, by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT