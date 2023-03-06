Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Raid Force HeloCast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct helocast training at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, on Mar. 6, 2023. This specialized insertion training allowed Marines to perfect the necessary skills to conduct waterborne operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876201
    VIRIN: 230306-M-CZ543-2560
    Filename: DOD_109506510
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Recon
    Iron Fist
    Helo Cast
    Maritime Raid Force (MRF)
    0316 Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft

