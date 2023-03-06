U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct helocast training at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, on Mar. 6, 2023. This specialized insertion training allowed Marines to perfect the necessary skills to conduct waterborne operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876201
|VIRIN:
|230306-M-CZ543-2560
|Filename:
|DOD_109506510
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Maritime Raid Force HeloCast, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
