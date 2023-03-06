Bilateral Casualty Pick Up Iron Fist 23 B-roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, conduct a bilateral simulated casualty pick up in Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. The training simulated a casualty air evacuation granting the bilateral medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care in transit with closely simulated pressure and conditions during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)