    Bilateral Casualty Pick Up Iron Fist 23 B-roll Package

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Sailors, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, conduct a bilateral simulated casualty pick up in Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. The training simulated a casualty air evacuation granting the bilateral medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care in transit with closely simulated pressure and conditions during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876199
    VIRIN: 230310-M-CZ543-3627
    Filename: DOD_109506508
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Japan
    Allies
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist
    ARDB

