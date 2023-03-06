U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Defense Force servicemembers pilot landing craft, air cushions from USS Ashland (LSD-48) in order to conduct amphibious operations as part of Iron Fist 23 at Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2023. The LCACs were conducting the landing operation in order to establish a combat support service area. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876197
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-UF994-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_109506433
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|KIN BLUE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, LCAC Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23, by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
