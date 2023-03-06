Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCAC Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23

    KIN BLUE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher England 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Defense Force servicemembers pilot landing craft, air cushions from USS Ashland (LSD-48) in order to conduct amphibious operations as part of Iron Fist 23 at Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2023. The LCACs were conducting the landing operation in order to establish a combat support service area. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876197
    VIRIN: 230309-M-UF994-1101
    Filename: DOD_109506433
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23, by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Bilateral
    CLB31
    Iron Fist
    CSSA
    BlueGreenTeam

