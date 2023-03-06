LCAC Amphibious Operations: Iron Fist 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Defense Force servicemembers pilot landing craft, air cushions from USS Ashland (LSD-48) in order to conduct amphibious operations as part of Iron Fist 23 at Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2023. The LCACs were conducting the landing operation in order to establish a combat support service area. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)