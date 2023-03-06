USV Completes Medical Evacuation Training Scenario

230309-A-NR779-4007 AQABA, Jordan (March 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors simulate a ship-to-shore patient transfer using a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Aqaba, Jordan, March 9, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. The USV transferred a mannequin from the Gulf of Aqaba to land, marking the first time the unmanned platform has been used to execute a medical evacuation training scenario. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aaron Troutman)
