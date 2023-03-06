Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USV Completes Medical Evacuation Training Scenario

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AQABA, JORDAN

    03.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230309-A-NR779-4007 AQABA, Jordan (March 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors simulate a ship-to-shore patient transfer using a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Aqaba, Jordan, March 9, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. The USV transferred a mannequin from the Gulf of Aqaba to land, marking the first time the unmanned platform has been used to execute a medical evacuation training scenario. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 03:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876193
    VIRIN: 230309-A-NR779-4007
    Filename: DOD_109506291
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AQABA, JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USV Completes Medical Evacuation Training Scenario, by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unmanned surface vessel
    IMX 23
    IMX23
    MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray
    medical evacuation training scenario

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT