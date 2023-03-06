Iron Fist 23 Bilateral Casualty Evacuation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy corpsmen with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a casualty evacuation exercise on Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, on March 10, 2023. The training enabled the bilateral medical team to practice in-route care and shock trauma field training during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)