U.S. Navy corpsmen with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a casualty evacuation exercise on Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, on March 10, 2023. The training enabled the bilateral medical team to practice in-route care and shock trauma field training during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876191
|VIRIN:
|230310-M-CX509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109506112
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Iron Fist 23 Bilateral Casualty Evacuation, by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical
Casualty
JGSDF
Shock Trauma
LEAVE A COMMENT