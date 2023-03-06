Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 23 Bilateral Casualty Evacuation

    KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy corpsmen with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a casualty evacuation exercise on Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, on March 10, 2023. The training enabled the bilateral medical team to practice in-route care and shock trauma field training during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876191
    VIRIN: 230310-M-CX509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109506112
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Medical

    Casualty

    JGSDF

    Shock Trauma

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Always Ready
    Iron Fist
    Lethality
    Pacific Marines
    Free And Open Indo Pacific

