31st MEU Marines Conduct A Tactical Air Control Party

U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, take part in a tactical air control party exercise during Iron Fist 23 at W-174, Okinawa, Japan on Mar. 8, 2023. Marines from the 31st MEU practiced de-conflicting airspace and coordinating fire support from rotary wing assets during the TACP exercise. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)