    31st MEU Marines Conduct A Tactical Air Control Party

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, take part in a tactical air control party exercise during Iron Fist 23 at W-174, Okinawa, Japan on Mar. 8, 2023. Marines from the 31st MEU practiced de-conflicting airspace and coordinating fire support from rotary wing assets during the TACP exercise. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876190
    VIRIN: 230309-M-CX509-1002
    Filename: DOD_109506111
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Marines Conduct A Tactical Air Control Party, by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

