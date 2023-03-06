Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Fist 23 Tactical Air Control Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan on Mar. 6, 2023. The TACP exercise was conducted to train JGSDF soldiers to effectively coordinate rotary wing and fixed wing attacks utilizing U.S. Marine Corps aerial assets during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876189
    VIRIN: 230309-M-CX509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109506110
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 23 Tactical Air Control Party, by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live Fire

    TACP

    CAS

    JGSDF

    Marines

    TAGS

    Security Alliance
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Iron Fist
    Allies And Partners
    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    IF23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT