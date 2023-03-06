U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan on Mar. 6, 2023. The TACP exercise was conducted to train JGSDF soldiers to effectively coordinate rotary wing and fixed wing attacks utilizing U.S. Marine Corps aerial assets during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876189
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-CX509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109506110
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|W-174, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Iron Fist 23 Tactical Air Control Party, by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Live Fire
TACP
CAS
JGSDF
Marines
LEAVE A COMMENT