Iron Fist 23 Tactical Air Control Party

U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and soldiers with the 1st Regimental Landing Team, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, take part in a bilateral tactical air control party exercise at W-174, Okinawa, Japan on Mar. 6, 2023. The TACP exercise was conducted to train JGSDF soldiers to effectively coordinate rotary wing and fixed wing attacks utilizing U.S. Marine Corps aerial assets during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)