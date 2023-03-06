B-Roll: 125th Medical Detachment 1 conducts readiness exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 125th Medical Detachment 1, Florida Air National Guard, establish medical tents for search and rescue operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, March 11, 2023. The training was part of a base wide Readiness Exercise Validation held March 9-11, 2023 to refine deployment processes and test the Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize an aviation package to the Indo-Pacific region. The three-day exercise focused on the safe and efficient real-world generation and deployment of more than 150 Airmen, 12 aircraft and several tons of equipment and cargo. The exercise also tested Airmen’s ability to execute and sustain agile combat employment operations in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin)