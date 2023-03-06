Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard supports flood response in Monterey County

    MONTEREY COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    California National Guard Soldiers support local first responders in rescue operations due to flooding in Monterey County, California, March 10, 2023. Cal Guard Soldiers supported 56 rescues near the Pajaro river. (photo courtesy of the 1-184 Infantry Regiment, California National Guard)

    Location: MONTEREY COUNTY, CA, US

    emergency response
    California National Guard
    floods
    domestic support
    Cal Guard
    monterey county

