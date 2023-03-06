California National Guard supports flood response in Monterey County

California National Guard Soldiers support local first responders in rescue operations due to flooding in Monterey County, California, March 10, 2023. Cal Guard Soldiers supported 56 rescues near the Pajaro river. (photo courtesy of the 1-184 Infantry Regiment, California National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876180
|VIRIN:
|230310-Z-A3568-040
|Filename:
|DOD_109505814
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|MONTEREY COUNTY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
