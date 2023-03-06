B-roll, M1 Abrams tanks and containers are offloaded by Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade, alongside Cargo Transport System contractors, from the Alliance Fairfax at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Mar. 3, 2023.
The 595th Trans BDE integrates and synchronizes surface deployment and distribution capabilities to project readiness and sustain the Armed Force in support of all Central Command operations.
(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876178
|VIRIN:
|230303-D-VN697-291
|Filename:
|DOD_109505704
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M1 Abrams Tanks Offloaded by 1181st DDSB, Kuwait, Mar 2023, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT