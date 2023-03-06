Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M1 Abrams Tanks Offloaded by 1181st DDSB, Kuwait, Mar 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    03.03.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    B-roll, M1 Abrams tanks and containers are offloaded by Soldiers from 1181st Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade, alongside Cargo Transport System contractors, from the Alliance Fairfax at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Mar. 3, 2023.
    The 595th Trans BDE integrates and synchronizes surface deployment and distribution capabilities to project readiness and sustain the Armed Force in support of all Central Command operations.

    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876178
    VIRIN: 230303-D-VN697-291
    Filename: DOD_109505704
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1 Abrams Tanks Offloaded by 1181st DDSB, Kuwait, Mar 2023, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    595th Transportation Brigade
    M1 Abrams tanks
    1181st DDSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT