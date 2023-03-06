Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mauritania, Austria conduct Raid and SSE training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DABOYA, GHANA

    03.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Mauritania and Austria conduct raid and sensitive site exploration training during Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 10, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876177
    VIRIN: 230310-F-UN699-7001
    Filename: DOD_109505634
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mauritania, Austria conduct Raid and SSE training, by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT