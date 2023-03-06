Mauritania and Austria conduct raid and sensitive site exploration training during Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 10, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876177
|VIRIN:
|230310-F-UN699-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109505634
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mauritania, Austria conduct Raid and SSE training, by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT