Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division participated in the Polish army's ceremony and community outreach event, where Community members had the opportunity to interact with Soldiers and understand what is happening at their local military installation on March 9, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Zayas)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 07:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876173
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-SF775-938
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_109505467
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, [B-Roll] 23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment's Regimental Day, by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
