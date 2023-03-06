Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assure and Deter: 101st Airborne Division Equipment Arrives to Port of Alexandroupoli

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    03.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment - MC, 39th Transportation Battalion assisted the 839th Transportation Battalion - SDDC, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and processing equipment from the U.S. Liberty Pride at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 4, 2023. The equipment belongs to the incoming 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), which is replacing units currently in Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876171
    VIRIN: 230304-A-MP101-267
    Filename: DOD_109505424
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    16th SB
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

