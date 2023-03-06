Assure and Deter: 101st Airborne Division Equipment Arrives to Port of Alexandroupoli

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment - MC, 39th Transportation Battalion assisted the 839th Transportation Battalion - SDDC, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and processing equipment from the U.S. Liberty Pride at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 4, 2023. The equipment belongs to the incoming 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), which is replacing units currently in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876171
|VIRIN:
|230304-A-MP101-267
|Filename:
|DOD_109505424
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
