Assure and Deter: 101st Airborne Division Equipment Arrives in Alexandroupoli

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment - MC, 39th Transportation Battalion assisted the 839th Transportation Battalion - SDDC, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and processing of approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Naval Ship Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 7, 2023. The equipment belongs to the incoming 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), which is replacing units currently in Europe.