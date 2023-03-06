Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] 4th DSB Rough Riders Change of Responsibilities Ceremony

    WROCłAW, POLAND

    03.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, participate in a change of responsibility ceremony in Wrocław, Poland, March 9, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WROCłAW, PL

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

