U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, participate in a change of responsibility ceremony in Wrocław, Poland, March 9, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876168
|VIRIN:
|230309-Z-MA694-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109505395
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WROCłAW, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, [B-Roll] 4th DSB Rough Riders Change of Responsibilities Ceremony, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
