Follow MSG Gregory Lenski as he returns home with the 1st Infantry Division from their 22-month-long deployment.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876164
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-HG322-346
|Filename:
|DOD_109505293
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|FT. RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Homecoming, by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT