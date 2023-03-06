U.S. Marine Corps athletes with the Wounded Warrior Regiment, and international athletes, compete in an archery tournament for the 2023 Marine Corps Trials, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 10, 2023. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876163
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-ZL739-329
|Filename:
|DOD_109505276
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Archery Highlights, by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WWR
WoundedWarriorRegiment
TeamMarineCorps
2023 Marine Corps Trials
23MCT
